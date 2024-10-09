Cody Rhodes Comments on Kevin Owens' Parking Lot Attack, Declares “Road to WrestleMania Started Early”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Bad Blood 2024 was an eventful evening in Atlanta, Georgia, this past Saturday night.

In a recent interview with the Manchester Evening News, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes discussed his involvement in the event, which included teaming with Roman Reigns, the highly anticipated return of The Rock, and the post-show parking lot attack by Kevin Owens.

“I’d be foolish to try and tell you anything different because the entire video exists online and you can see every inch of it,” Rhodes commented on the Owens attack. “I’ll try and keep my remarks short in terms of how I feel, but I will tell you this: it’s a very passionate industry. Everybody wants the north star of our business, which is the WWE championship and the championship that I hold at this time. I don’t know if you’ll see this unfold on screens, on Smackdown, on Raw, or when we come overseas.”

Rhodes added, “Pro Wrestling and sports entertainment tend to dive into that. Perhaps it does, or perhaps it’s dealt with internally. Overall, I did feel very happy about my match at Bad Blood. I was happy for the city of Atlanta, that being the city that raised me. Everything happened, and I was happy for Atlanta and the WWE because it feels like the road to WrestleMania started early this year.”