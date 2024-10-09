Tony Khan Discusses "Numerous Challenges and Changes" Following AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday experienced some last-minute adjustments before going live.

As previously reported, Tony Khan announced prior to the event that Britt Baker would be unable to participate due to illness, leading to a modification of an originally scheduled title eliminator match.

Following the first “go-home” show for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday, the AEW President took to X to express his gratitude for the successful broadcast amid the unexpected challenges.

“Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite tonight,” Khan wrote on X. “I’m proud of Team AEW for coming together despite numerous challenges and changes beyond our control!”

He added, “We appreciate everyone who tuned in tonight!”