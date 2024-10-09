Tony Khan Discusses "Numerous Challenges and Changes" Following AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday experienced some last-minute adjustments before going live.
As previously reported, Tony Khan announced prior to the event that Britt Baker would be unable to participate due to illness, leading to a modification of an originally scheduled title eliminator match.
Following the first “go-home” show for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday, the AEW President took to X to express his gratitude for the successful broadcast amid the unexpected challenges.
“Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite tonight,” Khan wrote on X. “I’m proud of Team AEW for coming together despite numerous challenges and changes beyond our control!”
He added, “We appreciate everyone who tuned in tonight!”
Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2024
I'm proud of Team AEW pulling together despite numerous challenges and changes out of our control!
We appreciate you all who watched tonight +
it's on again SOON
9pm PT/10pm MT/11pm CT/12am ET
NEXT on @TBSNetwork West
