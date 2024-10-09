WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Khan Discusses "Numerous Challenges and Changes" Following AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

Tony Khan Discusses "Numerous Challenges and Changes" Following AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday experienced some last-minute adjustments before going live.

As previously reported, Tony Khan announced prior to the event that Britt Baker would be unable to participate due to illness, leading to a modification of an originally scheduled title eliminator match.

Following the first “go-home” show for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday, the AEW President took to X to express his gratitude for the successful broadcast amid the unexpected challenges.

“Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite tonight,” Khan wrote on X. “I’m proud of Team AEW for coming together despite numerous challenges and changes beyond our control!”

He added, “We appreciate everyone who tuned in tonight!”


Tags: #aew #dynamite #title tuesday #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89750/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π