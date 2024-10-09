Willow Nightingale Earns AEW Women's Title Shot at Wrestle Dream 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The card for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 continued to develop during the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show on October 8.

Willow Nightingale secured her spot as the number one contender by triumphing in a four-way match, defeating Saraya, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose. This victory grants her the opportunity to challenge “The Glamour” Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday night.

In a notable moment during the four-way title eliminator, Penelope Ford made her return to AEW TV, chasing Hayter off backstage.

Later in the show, Jay White returned and emerged victorious against Cody Chhun in a singles match. Following his victory, White took to the microphone to challenge Hangman Page for a match at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.