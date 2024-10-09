Swerve Strickland to Make AEW Return at Wrestle Dream 2024

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is set to make his highly anticipated return to AEW programming in his home state of Washington, following his intense match against Hangman Page.
The announcement of Swerve’s comeback at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday at Spokane Arena was revealed as MVP and Shelton Benjamin watched the news on a monitor backstage.
Be sure to join us this Saturday night for live results coverage of AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 from Spokane, WA.
Swerve Strickland RETURNS!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/RcoqkwzyOo
⚡ Daniel Garcia Declares His Commitment to AEW: "I’m Coming for the Gold!"
Daniel Garcia is revitalized. And he’s here to stay. During the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, the home-grown AEW [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2024 12:47PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com