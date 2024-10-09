Swerve Strickland to Make AEW Return at Wrestle Dream 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is set to make his highly anticipated return to AEW programming in his home state of Washington, following his intense match against Hangman Page.

The announcement of Swerve’s comeback at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday at Spokane Arena was revealed as MVP and Shelton Benjamin watched the news on a monitor backstage.

Be sure to join us this Saturday night for live results coverage of AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 from Spokane, WA.