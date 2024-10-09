Daniel Garcia Declares His Commitment to AEW: "I’m Coming for the Gold!"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Daniel Garcia is revitalized.

And he’s here to stay.

During the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, the home-grown AEW talent entered the ring to share his future plans after several weeks away.

Garcia expressed gratitude for the crowd's warm welcome and sincerely conveyed how much he missed them during his time off. He then revealed his decision to remain where the best wrestlers in the world compete.

And that place is AEW.

He declared to everyone holding gold in AEW that he is coming for them.