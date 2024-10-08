Willow Nightingale to Be Inducted into NYWC Hall of Fame

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Willow Nightingale is set to receive a significant honor later this month.

The AEW star, who honed her skills at the Deer Park Academy, will be inducted into the New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) Hall of Fame.

The NYWC announced the news earlier this month, revealing that Nightingale's induction will take place on Saturday, October 19, during the "Homecoming Of Madness" event at the NYWC Sportatorium.

“Being recognized in this way by the place I learned my fundamentals, got my start, and grew into the Willow I am today is such an honor,” Nightingale expressed via X. “Thank you NYWC Wrestling. Can’t wait for October 19th!”

This induction makes Nightingale the first woman ever to enter the NYWC Hall of Fame.

Previous inductees into the NYWC Hall of Fame include Mikey Whipwreck, Mike Mondo, Jerry Lynn, Tony Nese, Trent Beretta, Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, Apollyon, The SAT, Crusher Doogan, King Mega, and Matt Striker.

