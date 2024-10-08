WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Sees Major Drop with 268,000 Viewers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2024

Saturday night’s AEW Collision averaged 268,000 viewers on TNT, a 38.2 percent drop from the previous week, marking the show's lowest audience since September 6 and the second-lowest ever in its time slot. The show earned a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 61.5 percent from last week, also the lowest since September 6 and the second-lowest rating in any time slot.

Taped in advance, Collision faced stiff competition from WWE's Bad Blood PLE, UFC prelims on ESPN+, and college football across various networks. Compared to the same week in 2023, viewership decreased by 23.8 percent, with the 18-49 rating down 44.4 percent.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2024 04:46PM


Tags: #aew #collision #ratings

