AEW Collision Sees Major Drop with 268,000 Viewers

Saturday night’s AEW Collision averaged 268,000 viewers on TNT, a 38.2 percent drop from the previous week, marking the show's lowest audience since September 6 and the second-lowest ever in its time slot. The show earned a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 61.5 percent from last week, also the lowest since September 6 and the second-lowest rating in any time slot.

Taped in advance, Collision faced stiff competition from WWE's Bad Blood PLE, UFC prelims on ESPN+, and college football across various networks. Compared to the same week in 2023, viewership decreased by 23.8 percent, with the 18-49 rating down 44.4 percent.