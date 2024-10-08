Hurricane Milton Expected to Bring Further Destruction to the U.S.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Hurricane Milton is poised to make landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 storm, just days after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc, resulting in over 200 fatalities and widespread destruction across several states.

Millions are now at risk of evacuation as the storm approaches the U.S. mainland, with expectations of it hitting Florida tomorrow.

The fire service issued a stark warning, stating, "If you remain there, you could die." Additionally, there are concerns that debris from Hurricane Helene could be swept up and transformed into dangerous projectiles in the strong winds.