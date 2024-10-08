WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Hurricane Milton Expected to Bring Further Destruction to the U.S.
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2024
Hurricane Milton is poised to make landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 storm, just days after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc, resulting in over 200 fatalities and widespread destruction across several states.
Millions are now at risk of evacuation as the storm approaches the U.S. mainland, with expectations of it hitting Florida tomorrow.
The fire service issued a stark warning, stating, "If you remain there, you could die." Additionally, there are concerns that debris from Hurricane Helene could be swept up and transformed into dangerous projectiles in the strong winds.
Florida's densely populated west coast, still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago, prepared for landfall in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday. A direct strike on the bay would be the first since 1921, at a time when the now-expansive Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region was still relatively underdeveloped.
According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, "Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida." The center anticipates storm surges of 10 to 15 feet (3 to 4.5 meters) along the coastline to the north and south of Tampa Bay, likely flooding low-lying areas. Additionally, forecasts predict rainfall amounts of five to ten inches (127 to 254 mm) or more, increasing the risk of flash flooding further inland.
WNS extends its best wishes for safety to all of our U.S. readers in the path of the hurricane during this perilous time.
Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago.