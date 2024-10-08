Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Health Update Ahead of Upcoming Surgery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Maria Kanellis-Bennett has provided another update regarding her current situation.

As previously mentioned, the women’s wrestling star has been facing health challenges due to a mass on her adrenal gland.

In her latest update, Kanellis-Bennett revealed that she has surgery scheduled and shared details about her AEW contract status.

“Hello, it’s been a little bit since I’ve checked in,” she stated in her video. “We’re getting close to my surgery, and we’re within 20 days of it at this point. This week, I have an ultrasound, I have genetic testing, and I also am meeting with my surgeon to make a plan and hopefully start discussing what time of day we’ll be doing the surgery and if we’re going through the front or through the back.”

She added, “So I’m trying to not focus too much on that, and also my contract with AEW is coming up October 31st. I’ve reached out to them to find out whether or not they are going to be signing me, but I haven’t really heard anything yet, so of course that is weighing on me as well. But because it’s that time of year where it’s spooky season, I’m trying to focus on that. Today, I’m gonna work on some outdoor Halloween decorations because the rest of it, I can’t control right now. I can’t control the surgery. But what I can do is make some wonderful memories for my kids, so today, that is going to be my focus is making my kids happy.”

WNS extends its best wishes to Maria.