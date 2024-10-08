Tonight's WrestleDream Go-Home Episode: AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Preview

All Elite Wrestling makes its return tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA, featuring the special "Title Tuesday" episode of AEW Dynamite.
Tonight’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will showcase the following matches:
- Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. PAC & Claudio Castagnoli
- AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale
- HOOK seeks answers regarding the attack on Taz
- TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura
- A face-to-face encounter between Brody King and Darby Allin
- Hologram takes on Komander
TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2024
It's #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday! Tune in for a night full of action with implications for #AEWWrestleDream
