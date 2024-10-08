Two Champion vs. Champion Matches Confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The first two matches for WWE Crown Jewel, scheduled for Saturday, November 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have been officially announced.

As revealed during Saturday's Bad Blood PLE, WWE will showcase two champion-versus-champion matches featuring its premier men’s and women’s singles titleholders. The victors will be crowned the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champions.

Monday's Raw confirmed the matchups: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, while Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will compete against WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

Both Morgan and Jax successfully defended their titles at Bad Blood last Saturday, solidifying their upcoming bout. Gunther retained his World Heavyweight Championship during Monday's Raw main event, defeating Sami Zayn, which confirmed the match against Rhodes. A brief staredown between Rhodes and Gunther concluded Raw, heightening anticipation for their clash.

So far, the lineup for WWE Crown Jewel, streaming live on Peacock/WWE Network on Saturday, November 2, includes:

- Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

- Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan