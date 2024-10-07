AJ Lee Responds to Calls for WWE Comeback

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

J Lee has addressed the ongoing speculation and attempts to entice her back into the wrestling ring, particularly following her retirement from WWE in 2015 after WrestleMania 31 and a subsequent match on Raw. Since then, she has largely stayed out of the spotlight, despite fans and fellow wrestlers expressing a desire to see her return, especially after CM Punk’s recent comeback to the company.

The conversation surrounding her potential return was sparked on X when a fan inquired about her apparent defiance of aging, comparing a decade-old photo to a more recent one. AJ Lee credited her youthful appearance to “therapy, self-love, avoiding toxic energy, and sunscreen,” stating, “Thank you, I’m definitely embracing my well-earned wrinkles and gray hair, ‘cause aging is a privilege, but therapy, self-love, avoiding toxic energy, and sunscreen will make that skin glow too, boo.”

Following her remarks, three WWE Superstars—Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Cora Jade—saw an opportunity to playfully pressure her into returning to the ring. Bayley, fresh off her defeat to Nia Jax at Bad Blood, humorously remarked, “I heard wrestling rings are really good for wrinkles.”

Cora Jade and Liv Morgan quickly chimed in with their agreement, expressing their enthusiasm for a potential match against AJ Lee.

In response to their playful nudging, AJ Lee complimented her peers, calling them “goddesses,” and said, “I adore you goddesses and your peer pressure.” Although her response was non-committal, it left the door open for speculation about a possible return to WWE, much to the delight of her fans.