Jim Ross Not Surprised by Potential Three-Hour AEW Dynamite or Collision Format

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Jim Ross covered various topics in a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” including Mercedes Mone's stint in AEW and the potential for longer show formats.

Regarding Mercedes Mone, Ross shared his perspective: “I still haven’t felt her connection yet. And I know that she has a lot of popularity, and I know that people around the world know who she is. But I haven’t felt it. So sometimes I think she’s a cool babyface, and sometimes I think she’s a cool heel. But she’s pretty cool nonetheless.”

He also addressed the possibility of AEW Dynamite or Collision extending to three hours, stating, “I totally wouldn’t be shocked. I think it’d be Dynamite. That would be the first preference. And so yeah, no it would surprise me a bit. And it might be a good idea. Hell, I don’t know. You’d sure get a lot more wrestling on it and it gets more talent exposed, which is not a bad thing.”

Source: 411Mania for transcription
