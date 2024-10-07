WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Announces New Match for “Forged In Excellence”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

new match has been confirmed for the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

On Monday, the company announced that Jake Something will face Rohan Raja on night one of the two-night “Forged In Excellence” events, taking place on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. This match will determine the inaugural Champion’s Grail for the Pro Wrestling Alliance (PWA).

“On Night One of MLP: Forged In Excellence, the Pro Wrestling Alliance (PWA) will crown its inaugural Champion’s Grail Champion, a new title built on 60 years of tradition,” the announcement stated.

The two-night shows will also feature exciting matches, including “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita battling “Speedball” Mike Bailey on October 19, as well as Takeshita facing “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Athena competing against Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on October 20.

Other scheduled participants include “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne, among others.


