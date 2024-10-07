AEW Star Tops The 2024 Black Wrecellence 500 List

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Righteous Reg, an organization dedicated to celebrating and honoring the top 500 black wrestlers worldwide, has announced its highly anticipated 2024 Black Wrecellence 500 top ten list.

Here are the standout names featured in this year's ranking:

Swerve Strickland Willow Nightingale Athena Mercedes Mone Michael Oku Myron Reed Darius Carter Suge D. Oba Femi Calvin Tankman







Notably, Swerve Strickland made history as the first black AEW World Champion after securing the title from Samoa Joe at Dynasty in April. Last year, Bryan Keith topped the list, while WWE superstar Bianca Belair held the number one spot in 2023.