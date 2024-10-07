Jeff Jarrett Shares Insights on Abyss's Success as a Wrestler and Producer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer shared insights about his collaboration with Abyss during their time in TNA Wrestling, along with other intriguing stories. Jarrett highlighted Abyss's impressive coachability, noting that he actively sought feedback to improve his craft. “He is picture perfect at that because it is — in the wrestler sense is that, ‘I’m going to go get as much feedback.’ And at times, he probably drove Dutch and others crazy, talking this and that. But at the end of the day, he wanted to be the very best Abyss he could be. So he would take all that feedback and he would then go away by himself. And this is why I think he’s a fantastic producer is that he cares. But he thinks things all the way through.”

Jarrett elaborated on Abyss's unique perspective, emphasizing his ability to consider not just his own role in matches but also those of his opponents, referees, and even the camera angles. “And I think there’s a real magic and a real gift at that, because it’s real easy for a talent, a wrestler, to go into a match or a promo or an angle and really dial in and think about yourself. Abyss had the ability to think, ‘All right, let me think my part through. Let me think my opponent’s part through. Let me think the referee’s part through. You know what, then I’m gonna go — okay, this camera two, three, four, five. What shot they’re gonna take? All right let me think about the guy running in’… That is a gift that he dialed into.”

Jarrett also recounted how Abyss was brought into TNA Wrestling, revealing that Dutch Mantell was immediately impressed upon seeing him. “Dutch saw him for the first night and said, ‘I want this guy.’ Because Dutch was dialed in and booking Puerto Rico at the time. And that was a whole fascinating story between the old guard and the new promotion, Victor Quinones. But we’ll kind of get into this Puerto Rico story, because it’s a big part of business development… We had that opening battle royal. And so one of those guys, I’m sure, said, ‘Hey, here’s a big guy. Use him.’ And damn, I’m so glad that he was part of that first show.”