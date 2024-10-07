WWE Raw Preview: The Fallout from Bad Blood 2024 Kicks Off Tonight In St. Louis, MO.

The aftermath of WWE Bad Blood 2024 unfolds tonight.
Following an explosive premium live event over the weekend, WWE returns with the first of many two-hour episodes of WWE Raw this evening, broadcasting live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.
Tonight’s lineup at 8/7c on USA Network includes GUNTHER (c) defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn, “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) facing off against Xavier Woods for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match featuring Pete Dunne versus Sheamus. Fans can also expect the return of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and the fallout from WWE Bad Blood 2024, along with more exciting action.
Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE Raw results from St. Louis, MO.
