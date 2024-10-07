WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Raw Preview: The Fallout from Bad Blood 2024 Kicks Off Tonight In St. Louis, MO.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

WWE Raw Preview: The Fallout from Bad Blood 2024 Kicks Off Tonight In St. Louis, MO.

The aftermath of WWE Bad Blood 2024 unfolds tonight.

Following an explosive premium live event over the weekend, WWE returns with the first of many two-hour episodes of WWE Raw this evening, broadcasting live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Tonight’s lineup at 8/7c on USA Network includes GUNTHER (c) defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn, “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) facing off against Xavier Woods for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match featuring Pete Dunne versus Sheamus. Fans can also expect the return of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and the fallout from WWE Bad Blood 2024, along with more exciting action.

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE Raw results from St. Louis, MO.


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89705/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π