RJ City's Hilarious Alternative Names for Ricochet

Ricochet was a guest on the latest episode of Hey! (Ew) hosted by RJ City, where the duo shared some entertaining moments. One memorable exchange occurred when City inquired about Ricochet's decision to retain his name upon joining AEW. Ricochet explained that he had been known by that name for 21 years. In a humorous twist, City presented a list of alternative names he had thought up for Ricochet, which included some creative and quirky suggestions.

“Boing. Shrapnel. My Tears. Dick-o-chet, a little bit of an edge to it there. Kentuck-and-roll. King Cheetah,” City announced, showcasing his playful side among other ideas.

You can catch the full video here: