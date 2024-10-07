WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
RJ City's Hilarious Alternative Names for Ricochet

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Ricochet was a guest on the latest episode of Hey! (Ew) hosted by RJ City, where the duo shared some entertaining moments. One memorable exchange occurred when City inquired about Ricochet's decision to retain his name upon joining AEW. Ricochet explained that he had been known by that name for 21 years. In a humorous twist, City presented a list of alternative names he had thought up for Ricochet, which included some creative and quirky suggestions.

“Boing. Shrapnel. My Tears. Dick-o-chet, a little bit of an edge to it there. Kentuck-and-roll. King Cheetah,” City announced, showcasing his playful side among other ideas.

You can catch the full video here:


