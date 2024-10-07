WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Darby Allin Surprises Kids at Birthday Party with Coffin Drop Tutorial

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Darby Allin Surprises Kids at Birthday Party with Coffin Drop Tutorial

Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at a random birthday party over the weekend, where he taught some kids his signature Coffin Drop finisher.

“Darby Allin thank you so much for going out of your way to make my son’s birthday memorable,” shared a fan named Sean on X. “I’m sorry he was so quiet and shy. Thanks again #GOAT.”

Allin responded, “Pulled up at a random birthday party and taught everyone the coffin drop lol little homie in background mid coffin drop.”

