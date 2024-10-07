Darby Allin Surprises Kids at Birthday Party with Coffin Drop Tutorial

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at a random birthday party over the weekend, where he taught some kids his signature Coffin Drop finisher.

“Darby Allin thank you so much for going out of your way to make my son’s birthday memorable,” shared a fan named Sean on X. “I’m sorry he was so quiet and shy. Thanks again #GOAT.”

Allin responded, “Pulled up at a random birthday party and taught everyone the coffin drop lol little homie in background mid coffin drop.”