WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Reveals Career Moment He Wishes He Could Revisit

Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant's WrestleMania 3 main event for the WWE Championship raised concerns among friends about the future of Hulkamania. Andre, a 7-foot, 500-pound giant, turned on Hogan due to frustration over Hogan's title reign overshadowing his own undefeated streak. During the match, Hogan famously body-slammed Andre, a pivotal moment in wrestling history that showcased the impossible becoming possible.

Appearing on "Barstool Rasslin'," Hogan expressed a desire to revisit that iconic slam. "That was the only time I've ever been to the ring where I didn't know if I was gonna get killed or if I was gonna win or lose," Hogan reflected. He recalled discussing the match's finish with Vince McMahon, who reassured him, "Oh, Andre will do the right thing, don’t worry." Hogan, however, felt uneasy.

Despite recovering from major back surgery, Andre proceeded with the match. Hogan recounted, "I sat in the dressing room with Andre for like eight hours, watched him drink two-fifths of Jack Daniels." He asked Andre if he could attempt to slam him, to which Andre replied, "No." Hogan worried for his safety but was astonished when Andre encouraged him to go for the slam. "When I turned him, my back tore, my biceps tore in both places, and I slammed him," Hogan said. The successful slam and subsequent leg drop not only led to his victory but also solidified Hogan as a global superstar.