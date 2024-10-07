Shawn Spears Discusses Secrecy of His WWE NXT Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT star Shawn Spears recently appeared on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," where he discussed various topics, including the secrecy surrounding his return to the company.

Spears emphasized the importance of discretion, stating, “You have the team around you. You know who the team is and you keep your mouth shut. That is the only way to keep a secret nowadays. Keep your mouth shut; just don’t tell anybody. I knew, Matt Bloom, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H [knew], that was it, I’m guessing. I knew Shawn for sure, Bloom for sure.”

When asked about not revealing his return, he explained, “I didn’t tell anybody, because in an excitement stage, some people that want you to see you do really well get really excited for you. With excitement comes loose lips sometimes. The same thing with someone who kind of wants to see you fail, it’s much easier to have loose lips, so I went the safe route by keeping my mouth shut. They kept me in a room the majority of the day. I didn’t even tell Cody [Rhodes].”

