Former WWE Star Makes In-Ring Comeback After 2-Year Break

Former WWE star Aliyah, now competing as Nhooph Al-Areebi, made her in-ring return after over two years at Destiny World Wrestling’s Haywire event in Ontario, Canada. She surprised fans by entering the Santino Cup Rumble, where she emerged as the last competitor standing. After the match, Al-Areebi received a trophy and declared her comeback in a brief promo. The event will be streamed on the Fight Network on October 8th.

Notable stars on the card included TNA wrestlers Joe Hendry, Hammerstone, and A.J. Francis.

Nhooph Al-Areebi began her wrestling career in 2015, debuting on NXT in January 2016. She was called up to the main roster in 2021, winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez in 2022. Her last match in WWE was in September 2022, after which she confirmed an injury and was released a year later amid mass layoffs following Endeavor's takeover.

Currently, Al-Areebi has not announced any further in-ring appearances, but she has included a booking email on her Instagram, suggesting more may be on the horizon.