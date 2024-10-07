WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Trevor Lee Set to Compete at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Forged In Excellence Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Trevor Lee Set to Compete at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Forged In Excellence Events

 
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that former three-time TNA X-Division Champion and NXT North American Champion Trevor Lee will be featured at the company's Forged In Excellence events this October.

Joining Lee on the roster are Rohan Raja, Bhupinder Gujjar, “Psycho” Mike Rollins, El Reverso, Bully Ray, Rohit Raju, Classy Ali, Darren McCarty, Sam Leterna, McKenzie Mitchell, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Jake Something, Miyu Yamashita, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Aiden Prince, and Kylie Rae.

The events are scheduled for Saturday, October 19th, and Sunday, October 20th, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+.


Tags: #mlp #maple leaf pro wrestling #trevor lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89698/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π