Trevor Lee Set to Compete at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Forged In Excellence Events

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that former three-time TNA X-Division Champion and NXT North American Champion Trevor Lee will be featured at the company's Forged In Excellence events this October.
Joining Lee on the roster are Rohan Raja, Bhupinder Gujjar, “Psycho” Mike Rollins, El Reverso, Bully Ray, Rohit Raju, Classy Ali, Darren McCarty, Sam Leterna, McKenzie Mitchell, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Jake Something, Miyu Yamashita, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Aiden Prince, and Kylie Rae.
The events are scheduled for Saturday, October 19th, and Sunday, October 20th, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+.
ICYMI: Former 3x TNA X-Division Champion and NXT North American Champion @TrevorLeePro is heading to #MLPForgedInExcellence on October 19 & 20 in Windsor, Ontario!— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 4, 2024
