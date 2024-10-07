WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Duration of AEW & FOX Discussions Regarding the New Shockwave Television Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

During his Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that AEW and FOX have been in discussions for approximately a month, indicating that progress is being made on this potential deal. He stated, “They have at least been talking for a month.”

On September 6, AEW filed for the trademark “AEW: Shockwave” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office, intensifying speculation about the upcoming show. While no official announcement has been released yet, fans are eagerly anticipating confirmation of Shockwave’s debut.

The new show is expected to air on either Tuesdays or Thursdays, with Tuesdays possibly reigniting a head-to-head competition with WWE NXT, reminiscent of the previous Wednesday Night Wars.

Tags: #aew #shockwave #fox #fs1

