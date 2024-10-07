Duration of AEW & FOX Discussions Regarding the New Shockwave Television Series

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that AEW and FOX have been in discussions for approximately a month, indicating that progress is being made on this potential deal. He stated, “They have at least been talking for a month.”

On September 6, AEW filed for the trademark “AEW: Shockwave” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office, intensifying speculation about the upcoming show. While no official announcement has been released yet, fans are eagerly anticipating confirmation of Shockwave’s debut.

The new show is expected to air on either Tuesdays or Thursdays, with Tuesdays possibly reigniting a head-to-head competition with WWE NXT, reminiscent of the previous Wednesday Night Wars.