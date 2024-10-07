Liv Morgan Reveals Dream Match for WWE SummerSlam 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Liv Morgan has a dream match in mind for WWE SummerSlam 2025. During a recent appearance on the UpUpDownDown Fanatics Live stream on YouTube, Morgan shared her vision for the upcoming event.

“My dream match for SummerSlam in New Jersey is myself and Daddy Dom [Dominik Mysterio] versus CM Punk and AJ Lee,” Morgan stated.

Scheduled for August 2nd and 3rd in New Jersey, SummerSlam 2025 will feature Punk, who is coming off a heated feud with Drew McIntyre that culminated at Bad Blood in a Hell in a Cell match. Meanwhile, AJ Lee has been retired from wrestling since her neck injury prior to leaving WWE in 2015.