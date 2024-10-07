WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Liv Morgan Reveals Dream Match for WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Liv Morgan Reveals Dream Match for WWE SummerSlam 2025

 
Liv Morgan has a dream match in mind for WWE SummerSlam 2025. During a recent appearance on the UpUpDownDown Fanatics Live stream on YouTube, Morgan shared her vision for the upcoming event.

“My dream match for SummerSlam in New Jersey is myself and Daddy Dom [Dominik Mysterio] versus CM Punk and AJ Lee,” Morgan stated.

Scheduled for August 2nd and 3rd in New Jersey, SummerSlam 2025 will feature Punk, who is coming off a heated feud with Drew McIntyre that culminated at Bad Blood in a Hell in a Cell match. Meanwhile, AJ Lee has been retired from wrestling since her neck injury prior to leaving WWE in 2015.


Tags: #wwe #liv morgan #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89695/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π