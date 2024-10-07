Tyler Breeze: "It Ain't Up to Me" Regarding WWE Comeback

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tyler Breeze expressed uncertainty about his future in WWE, despite still being under contract with the company. After being released in a series of cuts in June 2021, Breeze, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, took a hiatus from wrestling but made his return in 2023. He continues to compete on the independent circuit while also working for WWE through the UpUpDownDown channel and Fanatics streams. However, he has not stepped into the ring for WWE since his release.

During a recent Fanatics Live Signing, Breeze was asked if he would be wrestling for WWE again. “Couldn’t tell ya, couldn’t tell ya,” he replied. “No clue. I have no idea. No idea… Yeah, probably (I still can go in the ring) but, who knows? It ain’t up to me.” Breeze had previously mentioned that he believed he was a “Triple H guy.”