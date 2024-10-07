WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tyler Breeze: "It Ain't Up to Me" Regarding WWE Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Tyler Breeze expressed uncertainty about his future in WWE, despite still being under contract with the company. After being released in a series of cuts in June 2021, Breeze, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, took a hiatus from wrestling but made his return in 2023. He continues to compete on the independent circuit while also working for WWE through the UpUpDownDown channel and Fanatics streams. However, he has not stepped into the ring for WWE since his release.

During a recent Fanatics Live Signing, Breeze was asked if he would be wrestling for WWE again. “Couldn’t tell ya, couldn’t tell ya,” he replied. “No clue. I have no idea. No idea… Yeah, probably (I still can go in the ring) but, who knows? It ain’t up to me.” Breeze had previously mentioned that he believed he was a “Triple H guy.”

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #tyler breeze

