WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Hammerstone Dominates at WJ Classic, Claims Double First Place in Superheavyweight Division

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Hammerstone Dominates at WJ Classic, Claims Double First Place in Superheavyweight Division

Hammerstone is truly a force to be reckoned with.

This was recently highlighted when the TNA Wrestling star secured double first place in the Superheavyweight division at the annual WJ Classic and Arizona State Championships on October 5.

“GUYS!!! I F**KIN DID IT,” Hammerstone expressed on X. “DOUBLE FIRST PLACE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT TROPHIES.”

He added, “And heard second in Overall! I am on cloud 9. I put so much work into this prep and brought my best ever. Thank you so much to everyone for supporting.”


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #hammerstone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89689/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π