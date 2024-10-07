Hammerstone Dominates at WJ Classic, Claims Double First Place in Superheavyweight Division

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Hammerstone is truly a force to be reckoned with.

This was recently highlighted when the TNA Wrestling star secured double first place in the Superheavyweight division at the annual WJ Classic and Arizona State Championships on October 5.

“GUYS!!! I F**KIN DID IT,” Hammerstone expressed on X. “DOUBLE FIRST PLACE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT TROPHIES.”

He added, “And heard second in Overall! I am on cloud 9. I put so much work into this prep and brought my best ever. Thank you so much to everyone for supporting.”

GUYS!!!

I FUCKIN DID IT!

DOUBLE FIRST PLACE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT TROPHIES.



And heard second in Overall!



I am on cloud 9. I put so much work into this prep and brought my best ever. Thank you so much to everyone for supporting pic.twitter.com/ewwusjX7yH — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 6, 2024