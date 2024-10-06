WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Set for WWE Raw Return This Monday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Seth Rollins is set to make an appearance on WWE Raw this Monday.

Rollins made a notable return during last week’s episode, where he intervened in the Last Man Standing match between Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. He delivered a curb stomp to Reed on the steel stairs, enabling Strowman to secure the win.

During a segment on the August 5 WWE Raw, Bronson Reed delivered multiple Tsunami splashes to Seth Rollins, prompting Rollins to appear on television. Following this incident, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Rollins was banged up and needed time to recover.

The announced lineup for WWE Raw on Monday, October 7, includes:

- World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending his title against Sami Zayn

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso facing off against Xavier Woods

- A Donnybrook match featuring Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

- The return of Seth Rollins

The WWE Raw General Manager has confirmed Rollins' return for this week's show.

“Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is back. I’ll venture a guess he probably has a thing or two to say to one Big Bronson Reed,” Pearce stated in a video released by WWE on Sunday.


