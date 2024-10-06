The Rascalz Capture G-Infinity Tag Team Championships in Osaka

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

GLEAT held a major event in Osaka on Sunday, featuring Ricochet's first match in Japan since 2017. He teamed with CIMA to secure a victory over El Hijo Del Vikingo and Soma Watanabe.

Kota Ibushi also competed despite DDT announcing he would miss their shows on October 17 and 20, sparking speculation about his potential AEW return. Ibushi teamed with Ryo Aitaka, a former K-1 fighter who is joining GLEAT full-time. Ibushi expressed his respect for Aitaka, stating he looks forward to facing him as a GLEAT wrestler.

The Rascalz, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, won the G-Infinity Tag Team Championships, defeating Kaito Ishida and Tetsuya Izuchi. Wentz declared, “No one is doing the same thing as the Rascalz. We’re conquering the world with these tag team championships,” while Miguel added, “Since I’m back, let’s stay here for a while.”

Former NXT and AEW wrestler Parker Boudreaux competed but lost to Hayato Tamura for the G-Rex title, with Tamura achieving a record eight successful defenses.

Match Results from GLEAT Ver. MEGA in Osaka:

- Katsuhiko Nakahima (UWF Champion) defeated Masakatsu Funaki

- Hayato Tamura (G-Rex Champion) defeated Parker Boudreaux

- CIMA & Ricochet defeated El Hijo del Vikingo & Soma Watanabe

- The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) defeated Kaito Ishida & Tetsuya Izuchi to win the G-Infinity Tag Team Championships

- Kota Ibushi, Ryo Aitaka, Yukimitsu Takahashi, and Taro Kiku defeated Minoru Tanaka, Takanori Ito, Seichi Ikemoto, and Tsutenkakka

- T-Hawk defeated Takehiro Yamamura