Booker T Doubts Swerve Strickland Will Join the Hurt Syndicate

In the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on MVP’s recent arrival in AEW and expressed his hope that Swerve Strickland would not become part of the Hurt Syndicate. He offered some insightful highlights during the discussion.

Booker compared MVP to Paul Heyman, stating, “I compared MVP to a Paul Heyman, and I don’t think that’s a knock on Paul Heyman or anything like that. And I don’t think it’s trying to ‘big league’ MVP in that position. No, I don’t think so at all, but I do see — if anybody was going to be passed the torch from Paul Heyman, it would be someone like MVP. Okay, that’s what I’m saying. If we were to look at anybody in this business these days as a legitimate manager, that could be a legitimizer for some young talent, it could be MVP.”

He continued to defend MVP against criticisms, remarking, “And then when you see comments like, ‘MVP is no Paul Heyman.’ Look bro, you guys are thinking about the wrong thing. You read the article and you’re just looking for something to comment on. My thing is, MVP has done a hell of a job at what he’s had to work with. He really has. Being able to parlay his in-ring career into what’s next, which could be a managerial position, it’s not something that every wrestler is thinking about or every wrestler is capable of doing. That’s why I give MVP major props.”

Regarding Swerve Strickland, Booker expressed doubt about him joining a group like the Hurt Syndicate. He said, “I could see that, but I don’t know if Swerve really wants to get caught up in a group. Me personally, I wouldn’t want to be a part of a group if I were Swerve, just because Swerve right now is carving his own lane, man. He’s doing some really, really good stuff. And when you’re in a group, you’re going to be clouded, you know what I mean? You’re not going to actually really be able to shine. We were just talking about this with Ludwig and Giovanni having to back up Gunther and not being able to go out there and really shine. So I don’t see Swerve actually– he would be a great addition. He would be a great addition. But if I was Swerve, I would still want to be solo.”