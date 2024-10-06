Triple H Discusses WWE RAW Transition to Netflix and New Two-Hour Format

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the post-WWE Bad Blood 2024 media scrum, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed the future of WWE RAW on Netflix, the show's transition to two hours on October 7 on the USA Network, and more.

On WWE RAW’s production flow after moving to Netflix, Levesque stated, “So here’s the cool thing about what we do, slightly different from a lot of other sports. Other sports, someone like Netflix picks them up, and someone has to produce that content because the other sport does not produce the content. We do everything we do, then we deliver the product. They turn on the signal, we deliver it out. That is one of the wonderful things about WWE, that not everybody is in that place.”

He emphasized that WWE on Netflix will showcase “WWE in all its glory,” adding, “So while I think Netflix gives us this incredible canvas to paint on, and we are looking to paint a masterpiece like we have never done before when we are on there, but it’s us doing it. It is going to be WWE in all its glory. We are just going to turn the volume up a lot. We have the ability to do that with Netflix I think in a way we have maybe not really had that opportunity before, and certainly, to when we do that, hit all of the U.S. with Raw, but then with SmackDown and NXT, and all the PLEs, hit 80% of the globe starting January 6, where we were strong in all those places, and with Netflix, it goes another level.”

Levesque acknowledged the effort put into the Netflix transition: “The one thing I can say is we are working intently on that and put in a lot of hard work into it, but I’m so excited about the opportunity of what that presents for us. Wait and see, but it’s going to be awesome.”

When asked about the length of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, he remarked, “When I find that out, I will let you know. Raw goes down to two hours [on Oct. 7 on USA]. What does that do for us? It’s an hour less show. We found ourselves in this wild spot. If you had asked me a few years ago, three hours was just — the difference between two and three is like night and day. I can’t even express to you how much different that is. Now, we are in this place where we are doing three-hour shows, and it will drop to two.”

Regarding the new two-hour format for RAW, he explained, “It’s a different way of looking at it that’s just different. It’s a little bit less stress. It’s less but I think sometimes less is more. I think that’s going to be a really good thing.”

Levesque concluded by addressing the logistics of RAW on Netflix: “When we get to Netflix, we are still working through all of that. I think the truth is, you guys will have to watch and see. I will wait and see, but we will deal with it. The truth is, no matter what the length of time is, it’s about putting out the best product we can, telling the best possible stories we can. At the end of the day, this is what it’s all about. Telling stories. Sometimes in our business, we get so caught up into our three-hour, one-hour…the movie is the movie. When the movie is over, it was either good, or it was not good, or too long, or too short. Whatever it is. But we are just making a movie every week, twice a week, to three times a week, actually, with more to come. We approach it in that matter. Let’s write the best stories and then figure out how to jam it into whatever timeslot we have available.”