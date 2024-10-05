QT Marshall Calls Out Costco Guy AJ for AEW Showdown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

QT Marshall is eager to step into the ring with Costco Guy AJ in AEW. AJ, a former independent wrestler known as Eric Justice during the late 90s and early 2000s, gained fame on TikTok alongside his son Erik (aka Big Justice) this year with their hit song, “We Bring The BOOM!”

Earlier this week, AJ announced he had signed a one-match contract to return from retirement for a bout in AEW. While at Bar Stool Sports’ studios, Marshall expressed his desire to be AJ’s opponent.

“I’m going to embarrass you. It’s going to be me vs. you. One of the good things about being Vice President of Creative in AEW is I basically get to say and do whatever I like,” Marshall declared.

“AJ, I’m challenging you one-on-one, you vs. me, and I’m going to embarrass you right in front of your little son,” he continued.

“AJ, you weren’t all elite 20 years ago, and I don’t believe you’re all elite now.”