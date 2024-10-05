JBL Says John Cena's Role After the Attitude Era Was Unmatched

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent live Q&A session with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed why former WWE Champion John Cena faced the most challenging role in wrestling history. He remarked on Cena's situation, stating (via WrestlingInc.com):

“John Cena had the hardest role in wrestling history. He followed the Attitude Era where you could flip off your boss, drink beer on television, girls were out there next to nothing, sometimes nothing and he had to have a PG, to G-rated era and be the champion in that era. I don’t know if anybody in the history of the business could have done that except for John Cena, it’s incredible what he did. I’d love to see him win his 17th.”

Looking ahead, John Cena is scheduled to begin his WWE retirement tour in January 2025, making appearances throughout the year, including his final outings at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41.