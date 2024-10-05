WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WNS on Discord

 

JBL Says John Cena's Role After the Attitude Era Was Unmatched

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

JBL Says John Cena's Role After the Attitude Era Was Unmatched

During a recent live Q&A session with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed why former WWE Champion John Cena faced the most challenging role in wrestling history. He remarked on Cena's situation, stating (via WrestlingInc.com):

“John Cena had the hardest role in wrestling history. He followed the Attitude Era where you could flip off your boss, drink beer on television, girls were out there next to nothing, sometimes nothing and he had to have a PG, to G-rated era and be the champion in that era. I don’t know if anybody in the history of the business could have done that except for John Cena, it’s incredible what he did. I’d love to see him win his 17th.”

Looking ahead, John Cena is scheduled to begin his WWE retirement tour in January 2025, making appearances throughout the year, including his final outings at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41.


Tags: #wwe #john cena #jbl

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89650/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π