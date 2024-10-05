WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
QT Marshall Denies Accusation of Calling Mark Henry “Stupid”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

During a recent interview with Gabby AF, AEW's QT Marshall addressed comments made by former AEW broadcaster Mark Henry, who claimed that Marshall referred to him as "stupid." Marshall firmly denied ever making such a statement. Henry had mentioned last month that a “reliable source” informed him that Marshall called him “stupid.” However, Henry clarified that he didn’t actually believe Marshall said that, suggesting that if he had, it was likely in a joking manner.

In the interview, Marshall expressed his surprise at the accusation. He stated, “Speaking of Mark Henry, he said I called him stupid. I don’t know where, I read it somewhere. He said like, ‘The reason I didn’t care is because I don’t believe it was true,’ and I’m thinking in my head like, when would I have called him stupid? I actually, I like Mark a lot, right? To the point where like I did with Paul Wight, I actually thought of ideas to get Mark back in the ring. I’m big on like, this will be easy, fun. Plus, I could tell when people still want that one more match; I want to give it to them.”

Marshall further elaborated on his lack of memory regarding the alleged comment, saying, “Costco guy, right? I read something that he was talking about behind the scenes, and then he said, you know, one time QT — I just want to say, Mark, I don’t remember saying that, but he did say that whoever told him would take a bullet for him. So, I wish when he heard that, he would have brought me in a room with the other person and sat us down. As uncomfortable as that would have been, one, I would’ve admitted to it, or the other person would have had to admit that they’re lying. Mark, if you’re listening, I don’t remember calling you that; I don’t know why I would say that.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
