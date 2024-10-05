Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Sponsors Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The clash between former Judgment Day members features a unique sponsor.

As we approach tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, it has come to light that the Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor match will be sponsored by the upcoming video game Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO.

Set to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam on October 11, 2024, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise.

Below are the details regarding the sponsorship:

Late breaking news! Our #DBSZ Road Tour will be stopping in Atlanta tomorrow October 5th! #WWEBadBlood



More details: https://t.co/VXIljGsOwU pic.twitter.com/2WWK5UdJvV — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 5, 2024

