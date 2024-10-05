WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Sponsors Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

The clash between former Judgment Day members features a unique sponsor.

As we approach tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, it has come to light that the Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor match will be sponsored by the upcoming video game Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO.

Set to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam on October 11, 2024, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise.

Below are the details regarding the sponsorship:

