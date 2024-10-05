AEW Collision Preview for Tonight's Show in Toledo, OH

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 with the latest episode of their weekly AEW Collision series.

Tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program features the following matches:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Three-Way: Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

- Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV

- The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly) (with Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero) vs. Premier Athletes (Ari Daivari & Tony Nese) (with “Smart” Mark Sterling & Josh Woods)

- Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

- The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

- Wheeler Yuta vs. BEEF

- Kris Statlander in action

- Hologram vs. Komander vs. Nick Wayne vs. Action Andretti