AEW Collision Preview for Tonight's Show in Toledo, OH

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 with the latest episode of their weekly AEW Collision series.
Tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program features the following matches:
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Three-Way: Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
- Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV
- The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly) (with Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero) vs. Premier Athletes (Ari Daivari & Tony Nese) (with “Smart” Mark Sterling & Josh Woods)
- Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
- The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
- Wheeler Yuta vs. BEEF
- Kris Statlander in action
- Hologram vs. Komander vs. Nick Wayne vs. Action Andretti
