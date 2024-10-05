The Fiend Joins WWE 2K24 Roster on October 16

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bray Wyatt’s iconic alter ego, “The Fiend,” will officially be added to WWE 2K24 on October 16, 2024.

A teaser aired during the October 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, showing The Fiend walking down a ramp with the release date displayed.

Although versions of Wyatt, including The Fiend, are already in WWE 2K24, this update pays tribute to the late wrestler. Released on March 5, 2024, WWE 2K24 has continuously added DLC content to its roster, allowing fans to relive Wyatt’s unforgettable moments.

Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, leaving a lasting impact on the wrestling world.

