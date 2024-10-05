WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Bad Blood 2024: Four Horsemen Set for Iconic Reunion in Atlanta

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

WWE's return to "The ATL" this weekend is set to be a monumental occasion, as one of wrestling's most iconic factions reunites.

Members of the legendary Four Horsemen faction are confirmed to appear at WWE's Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, which takes place this Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the October 5 event, wrestling legend Arn Anderson took to social media to confirm the much-anticipated Four Horsemen reunion backstage at the show.

"Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood tomorrow in Atlanta," Anderson shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening. "Having Tully [Blanchard] there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be a honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE."

He continued, "To all my friends who still work there, see ya tomorrow!"

