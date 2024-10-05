WWE Bad Blood 2024: Four Horsemen Set for Iconic Reunion in Atlanta

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



WWE's return to "The ATL" this weekend is set to be a monumental occasion, as one of wrestling's most iconic factions reunites.

Members of the legendary Four Horsemen faction are confirmed to appear at WWE's Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, which takes place this Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the October 5 event, wrestling legend Arn Anderson took to social media to confirm the much-anticipated Four Horsemen reunion backstage at the show.

"Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood tomorrow in Atlanta," Anderson shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening. "Having Tully [Blanchard] there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be a honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE."

He continued, "To all my friends who still work there, see ya tomorrow!"

