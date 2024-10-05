WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WNS on Discord

 

AJ Styles Suffers Potential Ankle Injury During WWE SmackDown Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

AJ Styles Suffers Potential Ankle Injury During WWE SmackDown Return

AJ Styles did not have a "Phenomenal" return to WWE on Friday night.

The pro wrestling legend made his return during the WWE Bad Blood 2024 "go-home" episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

After being introduced by country music star HARDY, Styles cut a promo, seemingly solidifying his role as a babyface. Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight soon joined him in the ring, which led to an impromptu match between Styles and Hayes.

During the match, Styles' ankle appeared to give out as he was making a comeback. The injury worsened when he attempted to lift Hayes, but his ankle buckled, causing Hayes to fall onto Styles’ injured leg.

Styles tried to stand, but couldn’t bear weight on his leg. After a brief discussion with the referee, the match was called off. Visibly upset, Styles was seen speaking with the WWE ringside physician.

Later in the show, Styles was examined by WWE’s medical team for what was described as "a potential left ankle injury," and it was noted that he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

We will provide updates as they become available.

.:: WWE BAD BLOOD DISCORD CHAT🩸::.

WNS on Discord


Tags: #wwe #aj styles #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89639/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π