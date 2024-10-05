AJ Styles Suffers Potential Ankle Injury During WWE SmackDown Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Styles did not have a "Phenomenal" return to WWE on Friday night.

The pro wrestling legend made his return during the WWE Bad Blood 2024 "go-home" episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

After being introduced by country music star HARDY, Styles cut a promo, seemingly solidifying his role as a babyface. Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight soon joined him in the ring, which led to an impromptu match between Styles and Hayes.

During the match, Styles' ankle appeared to give out as he was making a comeback. The injury worsened when he attempted to lift Hayes, but his ankle buckled, causing Hayes to fall onto Styles’ injured leg.

Styles tried to stand, but couldn’t bear weight on his leg. After a brief discussion with the referee, the match was called off. Visibly upset, Styles was seen speaking with the WWE ringside physician.

Later in the show, Styles was examined by WWE’s medical team for what was described as "a potential left ankle injury," and it was noted that he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

We will provide updates as they become available.

