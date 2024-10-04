WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results (October 4, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night Smackdown results from Friday, October 4, 2024.

The Bloodline is shown arriving at the arena and we also see The Street Profits w/ B-Fab entering the area.

At ringside we are introduced to Hardy who welcomes back AJ Styles. Styles makes his way to the ring and gets on the mic. He says he's missed the WWE Universe so much and it's fitting that he's in Nashville tonight as this is where it all started for AJ Styles. He says he's made some mistakes and whatnot in his past but he's here to talk about tonight and to rebuild his legacy. He says there are a lot of guys who don't like him, but everyone needs to be reminded that this is the house that AJ Styles built. Carmelo Hayes' music hits and he comes and says he's here to welcome AJ back since no one else is doing it. He tells AJ he doesn't need to introduce himself to AJ because Styles knows who he is. He says he's a huge fan of Styles and that he loves old timers like Styles. Hayes says a guy like him deserves to be the US champion, a guy like him deserves - and Styles cuts him off to give him advice. He says Knight is the champ because he's relentless, Hayes interrupts him and says he doesn't need AJ's advice as he doesn't take advice from quitters. Styles asks why Hayes isn't the champ if he's THAT good. Hayes says if Styles was that phenomenal he would be the world champ. Styles proposes a match between himself and Hayes, Hayes replies with "Nah. I'm good" and starts leaving the ring when LA Knight's music hits and he stands by the entrance and addresses Hayes who is in the ring. Knight says it's fitting that Hayes is running from a fight. He says he and AJ have history and he's misled people by saying he's going to retire but he wants to address Hayes. He says there are two options... option 1: he can go to the ring and punch Hayes out a few times and then go have a good night, or option 2: he can take up Styles on his offer to fight him tonight and he will get Hayes a US title match. Knight calls out a referee and we go to commercial break.

Match 1: AJ Styles -vs- Carmelo Hayes



The bell rings and the men square off. Hayes gets Styles down on the mat and we see LA Knight is at ringside watching. Styles chops Hayes in the corner and Hayes counters back with punches and kicks to Styles before chopping in the corner and against the ropes. Style returns the favour and chops him in the corner. Styles gets Hayes down with a dropkick and Hayes rolls out of the ring to regroup. Hayes tries to get back in the ring, and Styles gets him off the apron and Hayes then finally enters the ring. Hayes goes to Styles with some kicks, Styles goes for a springboard moonsault but Hayes moves out of the way and hits a springboard cross body. Hayes gets Styles down for a two count and then sends him out of the ring. Hayes showboats and poses as Styles makes his way to the apron but is knocked down by Hayes. Hayes sends Styles into the announce table and we go to commercial break.

Back from commercial, Hayes has Styles in a half crab submission and Styles breaks the hold getting to the rope. During the break we find out Styles sprained his ankle. Styles comes at Hayes with some punches and hits a flying basement right hand. Styles splashes Hayes in the corner on one leg. Styles gets Hayes on his shoulder and hits a backbreaker on his bad leg which now has Styles in the corner and the ref calls for the bell. Styles is pissed over his leg and medics are checking on him. Styles hopes off to the back.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

After the match, Knight jumps in the ring and hits a BFT on Hayes.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves take us back so we can see how the whole Reigns/Rhodes -vs- The Bloodline came to be.

Backstage we see Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa warming up for their match later tonight. Back at ringside we see a dumpster being brought into the ring for the dumpster match next.

Match 2 - Dumpster Match: Chelsea Green -vs- Michin



Green comes out dressed like the rubbish man, with a skirt train made out of garbage bags showing off her Trashin' Fashion. Michin is out next with a trash can filled with objects. Michin gets in the ring with two kendo sticks and the bell rings and Michin tosses one of the kendo sticks to Green. Green runs at Michin but Michin smacks Green with the stick. Green rolls out of the ring and Michin hits her with a suicide dive and then throws her back in the ring. Michin gets out objects from under the ring including a table which gets a huge pop. Green tries for a suicide dive onto to Michin but Michin clobbers her with a tray. Michin comes off the top rope with a missile dropkick and Green rolls out of the ring. Michin tries to get Green in the dumpster, but Green smashes Michin into the dumpster and then swings her into the dumpster and we cut to break.

Back from commercial, Michin is on the apron as Green clobbers her. Michin ducks out of a punch and hits a tornado DDT on Green followed by a German Suplex. Michin goes for an eat defeats but Green stops it by holding the ropes and then hits a Canadian Destroyer on Michin. Green gets Michin in the dumpster and tries to closed the lid but Michin stops her from it. Michin smokes Green with a bunch of trash and rolls Green back in the ring. Green tries for an Unprettier but Michin hits an eat defeats and then puts Green in a garbage can and comes off the rope and splashes on to Chelsea who is in the trash can. Michin sets up a table on the dumpster and Piper Niven runs down and takes out Michin. Niven runs to squish Michin against the dumpster but Michin moves out of the way and Niven hits the dumpster headfirst and is out. Michin gets on the apron and Green tries to push Michin on to the table on the dumpster but Michin blocks it. Michin gets Chelsea on her shoulders and powerbombs her through the table into the dumpster and closes the lid.

Winner: Michin

Backstage, we see AJ Styles being evaluated by a WWE medic.

Naomi is stretching - Jade Cargill and Biance Belair come up to her to wish her best in her match and let Naomi know she's hosting Bad Blood with them. Bayley pops by and the tag champs leave and Bayley lets Naomi know that she's going to call Nia Jax out and Naomi is the first in line after she beats Nia Jax.

We see The Street Profits backstage prepping for their match. B-Fab strolls in and we cut to ringside.

Bayley makes her way to the ring to call out Nia Jax before their match at Bad Blood. She says in 24hrs she has the opportunity to win the WWE Women's Title and says she's not here to waste time and calls out Jax. Nia Jax makes her way to the ring with Tiffany Stratton. Both women join Bayley in the ring and Jax tells Bayley to say what she has to say straight to her face. Bayley tells Jax that she doesn't understand what it means to be the champ. Bayley says she grew up wanting to be the champ but Jax doesn't bring that type of prestige to the title. Bayley says that Nia has had a dominant title run and she says she is one of the two people who can take this title off Nia and the second one is Tiffany Stratton because of her Money in the Bank briefcase. She tells Nia when Stratton is over being abused by Jax she will cash in her title. Stratton asks if Bayley is saying the only way she can beat is because she has the briefcase... and she doesn't need the briefcase to beat Nia Jax. She tells Bayley that instead of trying to drive a wedge between her and Jax, Bayley should be bowing to the queen. Bayley says she has no respect for Tiffany Stratton. Stratton tries to hit Bayley with her briefcase allowing Jax to attack Bayley. Bayley starts working on Jax with Stratton's briefcase. With Jax laid out, Bayley holds the title and lays it on Jax and walks off. Stratton gets back in the ring and stares down Bayley. She then looks at Jax who is crawling to her feet, while holding her briefcase as Nia flees the ring. The lights go out and Naomi's music hits.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are walking backstage. Pretty Deadly make fun of Green smelling foul from being in the dumpster. A-Town Down Under come by and make fun of Chelsea smelling like trash. Angel Garza and Berto come by and almost vomit and Nick Aldis makes some garbage puns to Green who storms off. Hayes comes by and asks Aldis what he thought about his win and Aldis isn't impressed.

Match 3: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Naomi



The bell rings and then women lock up and Stratton slaps Naomi who comes back and takes down Stratton and then slams her into the turnbuckles. Naomis shoulder checks Stratton in the corner and kicks her in the face. Naomi hits a running basement clothes line and then slaps her in a headlock. Stratton breaks the hold and starts delivering shoulders in the corner. Stratton attempts a clothesline but Naomi gets her with a kick and facebuster and covers for two. Naomi gets Stratton the apron and then gets her in the ring and slaps a suplex on Stratton and then covers for two again. Naomi puts Stratton on the apron who chokes Naomi out on the ropes and does a jumping springboard senton on Naomi for a quick near fall. Stratton gets Naomi outside the ring, and Naomi kicks Stratton as she lays on the apron. Naomi hits her splitlegged leg drop on Stratton and we cut to break.

Back to the action, Stratton is on Naomi's back and Naomi breaks the hold by hitting a back pack stunner. Naomi and Stratton trade right hands and Naomi takes down Stratton with a kick and drop quick and then hits a spinning bulldog. Sliding slap by Naomi to Stratton and then she covers for another two. Naomi kicks Stratton and tries for a face plant but Stratton counters with a handstand and then hits a drop kick on Naomi. Naomi is able to get a crossbody on Naomi but Stratton rolls through and gets Naomi on her shoulder but Naomi counters out. Naomi goes for a split legged moonsault but Stratton gets out of the way and Naomi avoids a moonsault. Naomi wins with a roll up.

Winner: Naomi

Graves and Cole take us back to last week where Orton/Owens and Rhodes verbally battle it out with The Bloodline and then we see all the shenanigans that unfolded during the match including Owens and Rhodes almost going at it until Orton saved he day.

The Bloodline is backstage walking. Jacob Fatu says everyone loves the new tribal cheif. He says at the end of the day you'll acknowledge the tribal chief - Solo Sikoa.

Tiffany Stratton walks backstage when Nia Jax comes up to her and says if she didn't know any better it looks like Tiff is teasing her making it look like she wants to cash on Jax and asks Stratton to vow she will never betray her. Stratton says she won't as Jax is her queen.

Match 4 - Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match: The Bloodline(c) (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) -vs- The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) w/B-Fab -vs- DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)



The bell rings and The Street Profits and DIY attack The Bloodline. DIY and the Street Profits are left in the ring and they stare at the belts hanging in the ring. The men take turns taking out The Bloodline who are still outside the ring and we head to commercial.

We come back to see The Street Profits and DIY climbing the ladder for the belts and The Bloodline join them on the ladder. DIY and their ladder is knocked down and The Profits are taken out by The Bloodline and a ladder. Ford climbs up a ladder that the Bloodline is setting up but is taken down by a clothesline by the ladder. Tonga takes out Gargano with a ladder and Tonga slingshots Ciampa into a ladder. Loa now suplexes Dawkins on to a ladder and Tonga comes off the rope sentoning onto Dakwins. The Bloodline throws a ladder out of the ring and start to double team Ciampa outside the ring. They clothesline Ciampa with a ladder and Dawkins comes out of nowhere with a swanton onto The Bloodline and Gargaono hits a suicide dive onto Dawkins. Ford then comes and hits a 360 over the top rope onto all the men outside. We see B-Fab ordering Ford to get a table from under the ring which he does and we cut to commercial.

Returning to the action, Tonga and Ciampa are in the ring, and Tonga is climbing the ladder and both members of DIY try to stop him. Gargago hits a double knee off the ladder onto Tonga. Loa comes in and takes out Gargano and Ciampa and takes DIY out even more with a ladder. DIY comes back with Meet in the Middle with a ladder around Loa's neck and then Gargano sets up a ladder and climbs it but Dawkins stops him. Gargano hits a spear on Dawkins and Ciampa kicks Dawkins in the face. Ciampa tries to climb the ladder and Dawkins stops him and punches him out and gets Ciampa on his shoulders. Ford gets on the ladder and hits a blockbuster on Ciampa. Dawkins gets a ladder in the middle of the ring and starts climbing. Tonga comes in and pushes the ladder over and sends Dawkins outside the ring. Loa and Tonga smash a ladder into Dawkins and then go to hit Dawkins with a chair but B-Fab stops him. They both turn to B-Fab but DIY smoke The Bloodline with chairs. DIY throw Loa onto a table and Ford gets on the top rope and frog splashes onto Loa throw the table. DIY then clear the announce table and powerbomb Tonga through the announce table. DIY then superkicks Dawkins and slide a ladder in the ring and set it up. DIY climbs the ladder and Ford jumps on the ladder and Ciampa and Ford punch each other out. Dawkins and Gargano join them on the ladder and Ciampa and Dawkins fall off and slam through one ladder and Gargano and Ford are taken down off the other side of the ladder by Loa through another ladder. Loa climbs the ladder for the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: The Bloodline

After the match, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu come down to celebrate with the champs as the show goes off the air.