Jim Ross Shares Thoughts on Exclusion from Netflix’s Vince McMahon Documentary

The Netflix docuseries on former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The series features comments from McMahon that were recorded before his 2022 “hush money” scandal, which ultimately led to his “retirement” from WWE.

On his podcast, former WWE announcer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on not being included in the series. Ross remarked, “When I heard about it being made, I suspected my agent Barry Bloom would have something in that space. They never approached us. Bill Simmons’s crew never approached us. I’m not sure I would have done it anyway. It depends on what they were looking for. I’ve got everything they would be looking for. Sensationalism, all these things. Working for Vince was an adventure. Following him around was a sprint. I would have had to think about it, but nonetheless, I never got a call on it to see if I was interested.”