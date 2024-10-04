Speculation Grows Around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are reportedly set to face The Bloodline in the main event of WWE's 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event (PLE). Amidst this build-up, rumors are swirling about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson possibly making an appearance. These speculations gained traction after an intriguing exchange on The Pat McAfee Show. Following The Rock’s interview earlier this week, McAfee teased Cody Rhodes by saying, “Heard the big guy is coming back.” Cody, in response, replied with, “Which one?” To this, McAfee quickly added, “You told me enough!” sparking even more curiosity.

This playful interaction has left fans buzzing about whether The Rock will indeed make a surprise return at Bad Blood, further intensifying the hype around the event. Additionally, fans have pointed to The Rock’s recent social media post, where he mentioned that he is in Georgia—the same state where Bad Blood is set to take place on Saturday.

In his post, The Rock highlighted his commitment to attending a high school football game in Georgia, stating:

“Big football game tonight as the Apalachee High School Wildcats take the field in their first home game back since their school’s mass shooting about a month ago.

These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength.

I promised them, I would be there tonight for them – and I will.

Win or lose, these Apalachee kids are already undefeated.

See you tonight, LETS GO.

💪🏾❤️

#apalachee

#winder

#georgia"

The combination of McAfee’s tease and The Rock’s presence in Georgia has only amplified fan speculation about a potential return at WWE Bad Blood.