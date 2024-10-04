WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Josh Alexander Joins Lineup for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2024

TNA Star Josh Alexander Set to Appear at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

On Friday, it was revealed that TNA Wrestling's "The Walking Weapon," Josh Alexander, will be competing at the highly anticipated Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII.

The official announcement reads, "Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport returns to White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Sunday, November 24, with tickets on sale NOW at SeeTickets.us. Just Signed: JOSH ALEXANDER returns to BLOODSPORT!"

In addition to Josh Alexander, the event will feature fellow TNA Wrestling talents “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Masha Slamovich, and Matt Makowski.

Fans can catch all the action as Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII will be streaming live on Triller.tv.


