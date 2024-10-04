Taz to Undergo Knee Replacement Surgery, AEW Absence Explained in Storyline

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

EW will be without Taz for a significant period as he prepares to undergo knee replacement surgery. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite addressed Taz’s absence with a storyline that depicted him being attacked in a parking lot, explaining his injury as part of the show’s narrative. His son, HOOK, vowed to seek revenge, hinting at a possible feud between HOOK and Christian Cage.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the parking lot attack angle was specifically designed to cover for Taz’s surgery. Meltzer explained, “The story was that he was attacked and injured was a cover story because he’ll be out for a while as he’s getting full knee replacement surgery. His knees have been bad for years.”

Meltzer further noted that Taz has openly spoken about his knee issues in the past but had postponed the surgery until now.

In Taz’s absence, Nigel McGuinness has stepped in to join Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary. We wish Taz a smooth and speedy recovery as he undergoes his procedure.