WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WNS on Discord

 

Taz to Undergo Knee Replacement Surgery, AEW Absence Explained in Storyline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2024

Taz to Undergo Knee Replacement Surgery, AEW Absence Explained in Storyline

EW will be without Taz for a significant period as he prepares to undergo knee replacement surgery. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite addressed Taz’s absence with a storyline that depicted him being attacked in a parking lot, explaining his injury as part of the show’s narrative. His son, HOOK, vowed to seek revenge, hinting at a possible feud between HOOK and Christian Cage.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the parking lot attack angle was specifically designed to cover for Taz’s surgery. Meltzer explained, “The story was that he was attacked and injured was a cover story because he’ll be out for a while as he’s getting full knee replacement surgery. His knees have been bad for years.”

Meltzer further noted that Taz has openly spoken about his knee issues in the past but had postponed the surgery until now.

In Taz’s absence, Nigel McGuinness has stepped in to join Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary. We wish Taz a smooth and speedy recovery as he undergoes his procedure.

AEW "Meal and a Match" Set for Fall Return After Launching in May

After debuting with just one episode in May, AEW's digital series Meal and a Match is set to make its return this fall. The show, hosted by [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 04, 2024 06:21PM


Tags: #aew #taz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89631/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π