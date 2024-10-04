New WWE Raw Logo for Netflix Seemingly Leaked in Surprise Reveal

The revelation came from Case Fresh, a podcast dedicated to wrestling action figures, which shared a tweet this morning showing an image of newly released WWE two-packs, reportedly from a Wal-Mart store. In their post, they wrote:
“@Berserker1973 found Main Event 2-Packs with updated card art to promote the Raw on Netflix move. What do you think?” Case Fresh tweeted.
This would typically fly under the radar, but what makes this newsworthy is the packaging. In the top right corner, a brand-new WWE RAW logo appears alongside the Netflix logo, ahead of WWE RAW's expected move to the streaming platform in 2025.
The three two-packs showcased feature:
Take a look at the new WWE RAW logo in the embedded post below.
Possible NEW #WWERaw logo spotted on new action figures! #WWE pic.twitter.com/A3BpJRjlAF— ⚡️Wrestling News Source (@WNSource) October 4, 2024
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com