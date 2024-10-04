New WWE Raw Logo for Netflix Seemingly Leaked in Surprise Reveal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following the recent unveiling of new logos for WWE SmackDown and NXT, it's anticipated that WWE Raw will also debut a fresh look when it transitions to Netflix in January 2025. It would appear the new logo for Raw had already been revealed.

The revelation came from Case Fresh, a podcast dedicated to wrestling action figures, which shared a tweet this morning showing an image of newly released WWE two-packs, reportedly from a Wal-Mart store. In their post, they wrote:

“@Berserker1973 found Main Event 2-Packs with updated card art to promote the Raw on Netflix move. What do you think?” Case Fresh tweeted.

This would typically fly under the radar, but what makes this newsworthy is the packaging. In the top right corner, a brand-new WWE RAW logo appears alongside the Netflix logo, ahead of WWE RAW's expected move to the streaming platform in 2025.

The three two-packs showcased feature:

Austin Theory and John Cena

British Bulldog and Shawn Michaels

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Take a look at the new WWE RAW logo in the embedded post below.