AEW "Meal and a Match" Set for Fall Return After Launching in May

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2024

AEW "Meal and a Match" Set for Fall Return After Launching in May

After debuting with just one episode in May, AEW's digital series Meal and a Match is set to make its return this fall. The show, hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City, premiered on the TBS YouTube channel with Eddie Kingston as the first guest, but fans were left wondering about the future of the series as no updates followed.

Today, AEW revealed that new episodes are officially in production, exciting fans with a playful tweet:

"New episodes… that’s right with an S! So hold on to your forks and get ready to dive into Meal and a Match this Fall!"

The show takes inspiration from the classic TBS series Dinner and a Movie, with a guest joining Paquette and City in each episode to share a meal while watching AEW wrestling. The concept promises to bring a unique and entertaining twist to how we enjoy wrestling content.

"RJ City and Renee Paquette look to prove we’ve been watching wrestling wrong as they break bread and break tables with some of the biggest names in AEW!," reads the official show description.

Fans can revisit the debut episode featuring Eddie Kingston, which runs for 23 minutes, available to watch below.


