Drew McIntyre Addresses Viral Photo With CM Punk, Sets the Record Straight

In August 2024, a leaked photo surfaced online, capturing moments from behind the scenes of WWE's Monday Night RAW. The image showed Randy Orton conversing with his on-screen rival Gunther in the ring, while members of The Wyatt Sicks were out of their costumes. Additionally, a notable snapshot featured Drew McIntyre standing next to CM Punk, sparking significant fan speculation.

While promoting his Hell in a Cell match against Punk in an interview with FoxNews.com, McIntyre commented on the viral photo:

"I remember there was some picture that came out online recently, and it was the big talk of the internet because (CM) Punk and I were close to each other during the day and it was, ‘Oh my God, they really don’t dislike each other.’ I was like, yeah, you frickin’ idiots. You don’t go to your office job and have to stand beside the guy you don’t like in your office occasionally just because someone snapped a picture of that moment because we’re dealing with a situation you have to deal with in your profession even if you can’t stand the p—k."