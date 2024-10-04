NXT Superstars Make Special Appearance at Thursday’s TNA Impact Taping

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The relationship between TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT was once again highlighted during Thursday’s Impact taping in Nashville, Tennessee.

Although full spoilers from the Skyway Studios taping have yet to surface, fans who attended the event shared images on social media showing NXT talents Sol Ruca, Wendy Choo, and Brinley Reece in action, as well as "NXTNA liaison" Arianna Grace appearing on-screen.

Ruca and Choo were confirmed for the show earlier, participating in a trios match. Ruca teamed up with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich to take on Choo, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz. Meanwhile, Reece squared off against Ash by Elegance.

This taping was initially scheduled for last weekend in Spartanburg, South Carolina, but had to be rescheduled due to the impact of Hurricane Helene in the area.

If you have any spoilers from Thursday's taping, feel free to email us the results.

Here are a few key notes that have emerged from the event:

- Sami Callihan, PCO & Joe Hendry defeated The System

- Josh Alexander defeated Eric Young

- A three-way Full Metal Mayhem match was announced for Bound For Glory, featuring The System, ABC, and the Hardys

- Frankie Kazarian will serve as the special guest referee for the Bound For Glory title match between World Champion Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry