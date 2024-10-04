WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Finalizes Match Order For Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2024

WWE has finalized the opening and closing matches for the upcoming Bad Blood 2024 premium live event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reports indicate that WWE has decided to have Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns take on The Bloodline in the main event, marking the closing match of the evening. This match will headline WWE Bad Blood 2024.

In addition, WWE has chosen to open the show with a Hell In A Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. The highly anticipated showdown will kick off the premium live event, which is set to begin at a special start time of 6/5c.

Source: pwinsider.com
