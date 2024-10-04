AEW Collision & Ring of Honor TV SPOILERS from Toledo

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Collision and Ring of Honor Spoilers for October 5 and Future Episodes

AEW and Ring of Honor taped an action-packed series of matches on Thursday, October 3, at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The following spoilers are provided courtesy of @dajosc11 and PWInsider.

AEW Collision Spoilers (Airing Saturday, October 5)

Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV: Darby Allin secured the victory over Johnny TV. After the match, Darby made an open challenge for WrestleDream, but no one answered. As he was leaving, Brody King attacked him, seemingly setting up a match for WrestleDream.

Christian Cage Promo: Christian Cage delivered a scathing promo, running down the crowd and announcing that Nick Wayne would wrestle later that evening.

FTR and The Outrunners Vignette: A vignette featuring FTR and The Outrunners aired.

The Outrunners vs. Grizzled Young Veterans: The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake).

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora: Willow Nightingale scored a victory over Trish Adora. Women’s World Champion Mariah May was seated in the front row and got into a brawl with Willow after the match, but May managed to escape.

Backstage Segment: A backstage segment aired featuring Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Beef: Wheeler Yuta defeated Beef, who was accompanied by Anthony Henry.

The Conglomeration vs. Premier Athletes: Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly, known as The Conglomeration, defeated Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ari Daivari).

Mercedes Mone & Kamille Interview: Mercedes Mone and Kamille were interviewed backstage, only to be confronted by Kris Statlander.

Hologram vs. Komander, Nick Wayne, & Action Andretti (Four-Way Match): Hologram pinned Action Andretti to win the match.

Kris Statlander vs. Zoey Lynn: Kris Statlander won in a quick squash match. Afterward, Mercedes Mone and Kamille cut a promo on Statlander, with Kamille laying her out.

AEW Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders Match: Private Party defeated Top Flight and House of Black. They will now face The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream.

Ring of Honor TV Spoilers

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods: Mark Briscoe of The Conglomeration defeated Josh Woods of Premier Athletes.

Athena vs. Lady Frost: Athena beat Lady Frost. After the match, Abadon saved Lady Frost from further assault.

Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo: Two members of Shane Taylor Promotions emerged victorious over Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

Lance Archer vs. Sam Beale: Lance Archer dominated and defeated enhancement talent Sam Beale.

Red Velvet vs. Diamante: Red Velvet claimed a victory over Diamante.

Gabe Kidd vs. Anthony Henry: Gabe Kidd defeated Anthony Henry.

Billie Starkz vs. Ella Elizabeth: Billie Starkz secured the win over Ella Elizabeth.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Brandon Cutler: Katsuyori Shibata defeated Brandon Cutler in a commanding performance.